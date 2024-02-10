Some people were watching Sunday's Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Others were watching to catch a glimpse of superstar recording artist Taylor Swift, who dates the Chiefs' Travis Kelce. Others still were watching for the famous commercials that starred celebrities like Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christopher Walken.

But Hologic WTA Tour stars Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Serena Williams were cheering for some other pop-culture icons.

The American trio where among the millions who offered their commentary on social media on Usher's halftime performance, commercials starring Beyoncé (as well as the subsequent announcement of her forthcoming album), and more.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of his hit album, "Confessions," in 2024, Usher was joined for the interlude musical performance by several other famous artists including H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris, as well as a surprise cameo by Alicia Keys, who wowed on the piano while wearing a sparkling red dress.

The collection of early-aughts hitmakers was a hit for Pegula, who at age 29 is chief among the tour's millennial generation.

"Halftime show 10/10," Pegula decreed on X. "I love Usher, and bringing out Lil Jon, Luda [Ludacris] and Alicia is iconic forever."

Nineteen-year-old reigning US Open champion Gauff was born just 10 days before "Confessions" dropped in 2004, but could nonetheless appreciate the showmanship of the eight-time Grammy Award winner's performance -- including when he donned roller skates for a rousing performance of his hit "OMG" and rolled through artist will.i.am's legs.

But Gauff also swooned over a third pop idol: Beyoncé, whom she's a noted super-fan of. In an advertisement for Verizon that ran shortly after halftime, the megastar announced that a country-themed follow-up to her most recent album “Renaissance,” which she referred to as “Act II,” will drop on March 29.

Gauff is hoping for a similarly eye-popping performance herself this week in Doha.

While Pegula is still rehabbing a neck injury, Gauff is set to compete for the first time since the Australian Open at this week's WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open, where she is the No.2 seed. Her tournament begins on Tuesday against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.