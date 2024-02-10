Linda Noskova has become the first player to win from match point down twice on the Hologic WTA Tour in 2024, saving one en route to upsetting No.7 seed Maria Sakkari 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5 in the second round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

The Czech 19-year-old also saved one match point in the first round of Brisbane, defeating Timea Babos 5-7, 7-6(8), 7-6(2). That was the second consecutive year Noskova had won her season opener from match point down; in 2023, she had saved one in her first Adelaide 1 qualifying round to beat Anna Kalinskaya 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(7).

Noskova delivered a brilliant Australian swing this year, going on to reach the Brisbane semifinals and then backing up an upset of World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Australian Open to make her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut.

Against Sakkari, 28th-ranked Noskova made a slow start, quickly falling behind 4-0. Even when she gained a foothold in the match, the Greek player's consistency and forehand power took her to a 5-3 second-set lead, where she held a match point on the Noskova serve.

But the teenager snuffed it out with a service winner and dominated the ensuing tiebreak to level the match. The first 10 games of the decider went with serve until Noskova took advantage of a series of Sakkari forehand errors at 5-5 to gain the crucial break. Noskova finished with 26 winners, including seven aces, to 34 unforced errors.

The result was the fifth Top 10 win of Noskova's career and improves her 2024 record to 12-3 overall (10-3 in WTA main draws). Sakkari's record this year is 4-3.

Noskova will next face compatriot Karolina Pliskova, the freshly-crowned Cluj-Napoca champion. The former World No.1 extended her winning streak to seven with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 defeat of Anastasia Potapova, losing the second set from 4-1 up but winning the third from 4-2 down.