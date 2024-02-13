It can take time to find one’s self. Some people never do. In the very public arena of professional tennis, with the world watching, the process can feel interminable.

Early in her career, Aryna Sabalenka worked closely with a psychologist. And then, after the 2022 season, she stopped.

“I guess I was always searching for something which can help me to control myself better,” she told reporters Sunday in Dubai. “After some years working with a psychologist, I just decided to take the responsibility on myself.

“I feel like no one knows better yourself than you. At the end, the only one thing that helped me is just myself, just stop expecting people to fix my problems, start fixing my problems by myself. I think that’s brought much more confidence and much more control.”

You could see that confidence and control in Melbourne, where Sabalenka won her second straight Australian Open title. It’s only been three weeks, but it feels longer. Sabalenka’s three chief rivals -- Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff -- all played last week in Doha. Swiatek fell behind early but rallied to beat Rybakina in the rousing final.

Powerful plays by Swiatek and Rybakina from the 2024 Doha final

And now, the 24th edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is already underway. Play began Sunday, with the eight top seeds receiving byes. The No.2-seeded Sabalenka will play Donna Vekic, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Wang Xinyu.

Swiatek, of course, is the top seed; she lost in the final last year to Barbora Krejcikova. If she wins in both Doha and Dubai, she will be only the third player to win those two WTA events in the same season after Martina Hingis (2001) and Justine Henin (2007).

“Because of the rules that we have right now, everything is mandatory for us,” Swiatek said Sunday. “The tournaments are going to be packed. You’re not going to get any easy draw or anything. You just have to be ready.”

Rybakina was a finalist in 2020, while Gauff and Jessica Pegula posted their best results in Dubai last year by making the semifinals. If form holds, there would be a blockbuster semifinal between Sabalenka and Rybakina. The power hitters met in the Brisbane final with Rybakina scorching Sabalenka 6-0, 6-3. That’s her only loss of the season.

"I'm happy to see the top players constantly there, the top players winning the titles," Sabalenka said. "I think that's something that women's tennis was missing. Like you're in the top and you're competing with the top players. It's not like you know another top player is going to drop and you're waiting for them to fail and see.

"I'm happy to see this consistency. I hope I can continue what I'm doing and I'm not going to be the top player that drops the level."

With a trip to the final, Sabalenka will become the first player to reach three finals in her first three Hologic WTA Tour events in a season since Victoria Azarenka in 2012. The recent list is impressive: Azarenka, Hingis (2001-02), Kim Clijsters (2004, 2011), Henin (2004, 2006) and Serena Williams (2003).

There’s another strong field assembled for the season’s second WTA Tour 1000 event. Sixteen of the Top 20 are entered. No.5 Jessica Pegula, No.12 Krejcikova and No.16 Madison Keys are injured. No.17 Petra Kvitova is on maternity leave.

OMG 😱

What just happened???

Just wanna say thank you so much for all the support!!!

Thank you for all kind messages I've received lately... love you all !!! ❤️From now on Australia 🇦🇺 is my second home, love you !!!

Aussie Aussie Aussie- Oiiii Oiiii Oiiii😂😂😂🫶🇦🇺❤️❤️❤️ — Sabalenka Aryna (@SabalenkaA) January 28, 2024

Sabalenka should be physically and mentally fresh after that three-week layoff.

“It’s been an amazing time,” she said. “I’m still shocked I was able to win back-to-back Australian Opens. It’s a dream. I couldn’t even dream about that.

“We celebrated my win -- our win. I’m still emotional about that. I think it's the best thing you can ever, ever get. But, as I say, it’s already in the past and I need to focus on the next one.”

Without losing sight of the things that got you there.

By her lofty standards, Sabalenka has yet to put together a memorable run in Dubai. This is her eighth appearance, and she’s never advanced past the quarterfinals. Her losses at that stage were to Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza and, last year, to Krejcikova.

“I’m not the type person that is going to win something and stop. I’m addicted to wins. I felt like it’s just something in my blood and I keep doing, keep working, and hopefully keep winning.”