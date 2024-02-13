DUBAI -- The Hologic WTA Tour concludes its three-tournament tour through the Middle East next week at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

A finalist last year, World No.1 Iga Swiatek leads the way along with No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, who is set to play her first tournament since winning the Australian Open. Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff and No.4 Elena Rybakina round out the Top 4 seeds.

Here's what you need to know about Dubai's 24th edition:

When does the tournament start?

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is the second WTA 1000 tournament of the season and comes on the heels of the first WTA 1000 of the year at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

The tournament is played on outdoor hard courts at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. It features a 56-player singles draw (8 byes) and a 28-team doubles draw (4 byes).

The tournament begins on Sunday, Feb. 18.

When are the finals?

The singles and doubles final will be played on Saturday, Feb. 24. The doubles final will kick off Championship Saturday at 5:00 p.m., followed by the singles final at 7:00 p.m.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Barbora Krejcikova captured her first WTA 1000 title after becoming just the fifth woman to defeat the reigning World No.1, No.2, and No.3 at a WTA tournament. After beating Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka to make the final, Krejcikova defeated Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2.

Champions Reel: How Barbora Krejcikova won Dubai 2023

In doubles, Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova defeated Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-Ching 6-4, 6-7(4) [10-1] in the final.

Who is playing?

Nine of the WTA's Top 10 are set to play Dubai, with the lone holdout being No.5 Jessica Pegula. The American withdrew from the Middle East swing due to neck injury.

No.11 and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova has also withdrawn due to a back injury.

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenak

3. Coco Gauff

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Marketa Vondrousova

7. Maria Sakkari

8. Karolina Muchova

9. Jelena Ostapenko

10. Beatriz Haddad Maia

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1:00 p.m.

What are the points and prize money on offer?

First round: 10 points/$14,800

Second round: 65 points/$20,650

Round of 16: 120 points/$36,454

Quarterfinal: 215 points/$72,965

Semifinal: 390 points/$158,944

Finalist: 650 points/$308,320

Champion: 1000 points/$523,485