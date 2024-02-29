No.1 seed Anhelina Kalinina pulled off a remarkable comeback to defeat No.5 seed Diane Parry 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in 2 hours and 18 minutes in the ATX Open quarterfinals.

The Ukrainian lost nine of the first 11 games of the match, and trailed 4-2 in the second set. But she turned the tables to win 10 of the last 12 games, rattling through the decider without facing a break point. Kalinina has now won three of her four meetings with Parry, and first off clay.

No.35-ranked Kalinina won just 46% of her first-serve points in the first set; that improved to 80% in the third. She advances to her first semifinal since reaching the Rome final last May.

Kalinina will face No.6 seed Wang Xiyu in the semifinals. Wang advanced to her second semifinal of the season after No.3 seed Danielle Collins retired down 6-2 in their quarterfinal due to injury.

Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova also advanced to the semifinals via retirement. Latvia's Anastasia Sevastova led Schmiedlova 6-4, 2-1 before injuring her left leg. Serving at 2-1, 30-40, Sevastova sprinted forward to put away a short ball at the net and fell to the ground after her swing.

After being attended to by the medical staff, Sevastova was able to stand up and walk to her bench on her own accord. She played one point on the resumption before retiring from the match. She was wheeled off the court in a wheelchair.

"I don't really feel that I deserve it today," Schmiedlova said. "I'm sorry for what happened to Anastasia, what happened to her. I don't wish that on any player. I hope she recovers really fast.

"She's a great player, she played really good today and she deserved to win it."

Bidding to make her first WTA final since 2019 Hobart, Schmiedlova will face No.8 seed Yuan Yue.