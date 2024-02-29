No.6 seed Wang Xiyu reached the second WTA singles final of her career with a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over No.1 seed Anhelina Kalinina in the ATX Open semifinals on Saturday.

Wang, the 22-year-old left-hander from China, took 1 hour and 46 minutes to knock out top-seeded Kalinina of Ukraine, who was aiming for her third career WTA final and first on hard court. Wang is now 2-0 against Kalinina, having also beaten the Ukrainian at Acapulco in 2020.

"I know [Kalinina is] a really top player," Wang said afterwards. "I know she has the ability to keep high intensity all the time, so it forced me to be focused all the time and try to fight every point, and play my best. It was a very good lesson for me to play."

World No.64 Wang is one win away from her second career title on the Hologic WTA Tour. The former top-ranked junior in the world won her first WTA title last September, hoisting the trophy at the hard-court event in Guangzhou in her home country.

Wang finished Saturday's semifinal in Austin with 24 winners to Kalinina's seven. Eight of Wang's winners were aces, and an 82 percent success rate behind her first serve helped the Chinese player attain victory. Wang did have to shake off nine double faults in the clash.

Kalinina fought back from a break down on two separate occasions in the 70-minute second set, but Wang held firm in the tiebreak, reaching double match point with an overhead winner. Wang drew a netted service return on her first match point to close out the win.

Wang now awaits the winner of the day's second semifinal between her compatriot, No.8 seed Yuan Yue, and unseeded Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

More to come...