Rain suspended play on Day 1 at the BNP Paribas Open, pushing a number of marquee first-round matches into Day 2. 

The following matches were underway before being suspended:

Venus Williams vs. Nao Hibino, 1-1, rescheduled to second on Stadium 1 
Caroline Wozniacki vs. Zhu Lin, 7-6(6), 0-1, rescheduled to second on Stadium 2
Danielle Collins vs. Erika Andreeva, 7-6(3), 6-5, rescheduled to second on Stadium 3 
McCartney Kessler vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 2-3, rescheduled to second on Stadium 6 

The following matches had yet to begin:

Robin Montgomery vs. Hailey Baptiste, rescheduled to second on Stadium 9
Nadia Podoroska vs. Ashlyn Krueger, rescheduled to second on Stadium 8
Taylor Townsend vs. Magda Linette, rescheduled to third on Stadium 6

For a full revised Day 2 order of play, click here

