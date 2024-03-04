Rain suspended play on Day 1 at the BNP Paribas Open, pushing a number of marquee first-round matches into Day 2.

The following matches were underway before being suspended:

Venus Williams vs. Nao Hibino, 1-1, rescheduled to second on Stadium 1

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Zhu Lin, 7-6(6), 0-1, rescheduled to second on Stadium 2

Danielle Collins vs. Erika Andreeva, 7-6(3), 6-5, rescheduled to second on Stadium 3

McCartney Kessler vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 2-3, rescheduled to second on Stadium 6

The following matches had yet to begin:

Robin Montgomery vs. Hailey Baptiste, rescheduled to second on Stadium 9

Nadia Podoroska vs. Ashlyn Krueger, rescheduled to second on Stadium 8

Taylor Townsend vs. Magda Linette, rescheduled to third on Stadium 6

For a full revised Day 2 order of play, click here.