Mirra Andreeva's Miami Open debut will have to wait. Citing arm tendonitis, the 2023 WTA Newcomer of the Year has "made the difficult decision" to withdraw from the second event of the Sunshine Double.

"I've always wanted to play this amazing tournament," Andreeva wrote on social media Tuesday, "so it was very hard for me to decide to skip it this year."

World No.38 Andreeva, 16, lost in the first round of her BNP Paribas Open main-draw debut last week to American Katie Volynets, who went on to reach the third round. It was just her second tournament since she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.

Andreeva withdrew from the Qatar Total Open citing a wrist injury, and the following week lost in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to American Peyton Stearns. She also pulled out of the doubles event in Indian Wells (she had been slated to play with Anastasia Potapova) citing a wrist injury.

Andreeva added that she's exercising caution in regards to the lingering physical concerns, in the hopes of "get[ting] stronger and be[ing] ready for the clay season" -- the portion of the season in which she made her breakthrough 12 months ago. As a wild-card entry in Madrid, Andreeva reached the fourth round, and she also reached the third round of Roland Garros on her main-draw debut.

The Miami Open will be played at Hard Rock Stadium from March 17-31. The entire Top 10 in the latest edition of the WTA rankings is slated to compete, and Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Emma Raducanu, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki are among the players to receive main-draw wild cards.