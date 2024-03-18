There was no shortage of remarkable rallies across the first two days of Miami Open first-round action. Watch the 10 best above, and vote for your favorite below.

10. Forced on to the back foot by a knifing slice approach from Sara Sorribes Tormo, Arantxa Rus came up with a flicked forehand pass to snatch the point.

9. Varvara Gracheva's aggressive court positioning seemed to have backfired as Maria Timofeeva fired a deep backhand down the line -- but despite being on the back foot, Gracheva had the wherewithal to come up with a fine drop shot.

8. A similar scenario played out for Venus Williams, who fired a powerful forehand down the line only for Diana Shnaider to redirect it cross-court. At full stretch, Williams came up with a surprise drop shot response.

7. Erika Andreeva sealed a stellar set point over Elina Avanesyan in which both players pushed each other from line to line by landing a precise forehand winner on the 19th shot.

6. Three overheads and a backhand volley from Caroline Dolehide weren't enough to put Clara Tauson away -- the Dane chased everything down before stealing the point with a finely angled backhand pass.

5. Yulia Putintseva showed off her full repertoire against Cristina Bucsa, delivering a drop shot, a reflexed lob and an emphatic smash in just one point.

4. A lob at full stretch that lands perfectly in the opposing corner of the court? A backhand pass at full stretch, struck from outside the tramlines? Aleksandra Krunic came up with both to deny Laura Siegemund.

3. Emiliana Arango's victory over Tatjana Maria was a match packed with crafty all-court exchanges, and one of the finest saw the Colombian scrambling up and down the court before picking Maria off with a pass.

2. Just a few games later, in another exchange that saw control swing back and forth, Maria seemed to have finally put Arango away with a smash aimed at her feet -- only for Arango to reflex it back for a winner.

1. Having turned defense into attack with a series of heavy forehands, Caroline Dolehide came up with something special at net -- a backhand volley at full stretch, laden with so much spin that it bounced back on her side of the court.