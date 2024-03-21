Each year at the Miami Open, the Hologic WTA Tour's stars join forces with their ATP Tour counterparts for various community service initiatives in and around the Miami area.

"I think it's a great initiative that the Miami Open is doing and I think we can definitely [do] more of this," ATP World No.7 Holger Rune said. "We see how happy everybody is and if we can help to raise more happiness in this world we have to do it."

"Miami Open Unites is very special," WTA World No.21 Donna Vekic added. "Very happy to be here today and to be able to help out, give back."

From serving dinner to those in need to bonding with puppies up for adoption at the local humane society and helping refurbish homes for the elderly, here are the highlights of the 2024 edition of Miami Open Unites.

Miami Rescue Mission

Who: Hubert Hurkacz, Mackenzie McDonald, Holger Rune, Alexander Zverev, Caroline Garcia and Donna Vekic

What: The Miami Rescue Mission has served the homeless in Miami-Dade and Broward counties for over 100 years. Garcia and Vekic joined four ATP players to serve dinner to those living at the shelter and others who came for a meal.

Peter McMahon/Miami Open Unites

Humane Society of Greater Miami

Who: Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov, Casper Ruud, Katie Boulter, Jessica Pegula and Zheng Qinwen

What: One of the most popular volunteer opportunities each year, the players played with animals available for adoption and raised awareness for the no-kill shelter.

Health in the Hood

Who: Jack Draper, Nicolas Jarry, Cameron Norrie and Jasmine Paolini

What: Health in the Hood is an organization that helps provide and distribute nutritious food to under-resourced communities -- and Dubai champion Paolini assisted with the planting of seeds in vegetable gardens to help the organization achieve those goals.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Who: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Shang Juncheng, Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys and tournament director James Blake

What: In partnership with First Serve Miami a tennis-based non-profit, players participated in an on-court clinic and Q&A session with kids who are members of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami as well as Amigos for Kids.

Serving Up Greater Equity Against Breast Cancer

Who: Karen Khachanov, Sloane Stephens and tournament director James Blake

What: The trio presented a $25,000 check to the Serving Up Greater Equity Against Breast Cancer program in conjunction with the WTA Foundation’s ACEing Cancer Program.

Rebuilding Together

Who: Sebastian Korda, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hailey Baptiste and Caroline Dolehide

What: Working with an organization that restores homes for senior citizens, players helped with painting and landscaping, and presented a check for $5,000.