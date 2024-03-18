MIAMI -- Iga Swiatek is taking a long sip of coffee as she sits down in the cavernous hallways under Hard Rock Stadium. After her coast-to-coast trip from Indian Wells to Miami and two much-needed days off to rummage through bookstores and soak in the sun, the World No.1 is feeling fresh.

"First sip of coffee," Swiatek said. "Always good."

Swiatek joined the WTA Insider Podcast after the BNP Paribas Open, where she captured her 19th career title and second at Indian Wells. With the win, the 22-year-old from Poland has a chance to match Stefanie Graf as the only two women to win the Sunshine Double twice.

For some players, the challenge is doing something you've never done before. That's how four-time major champion Naomi Osaka sees it. Osaka has won both the US Open and the Australian Open twice.

"I think you don't know you're able to achieve it yet, and then when you finally do, it's kind of like a surprise and also a relief all in one," Osaka said. "I guess when you're aware that you have already achieved something, you have this inner confidence in yourself."

Swiatek, also a four-time major champion, says it's actually the second time around that she finds tougher.

"Repeating the Grand Slam wins for sure it was much, much harder," Swiatek said on the WTA Insider Podcast. "You already know that you're capable, so you feel like nothing is stopping you.

"But on the other hand, you're competing against so many great athletes that mistakes sometimes are going to come or you're going to lose sometimes, and it's more disappointing when you do that. You're more scared of feeling that."

Listen to Swiatek's full Champions Corner interview on the WTA Insider Podcast below:

Swiatek won't turn 23 until the end of May, but she's already a multiple champion at five tournaments. The only other active player to equal that feat in the last decade is Simona Halep. Swiatek is a three-time champion at the French Open and Doha, and two-time champion at Indian Wells, Rome and Stuttgart. When she won Doha last month, she became the first player to three-peat at a tournament since Serena Williams swept Miami from 2013 to 2015.

Swiatek is hoping she can add Miami to that list in two weeks time. She won the tournament in 2022 to become the youngest woman to sweep the Sunshine Double. Her six-match win streak at Hard Rock Stadium remains intact as she begins her 2024 campaign. She skipped the tournament last year with an injury.

"I feel like I'm really good at just changing the way I think because I'm usually a person who's overanalyzing," Swiatek said. "I have many thoughts and some of these thoughts are not helpful when you want to perform well.

"It's the most important thing to do for me during the tournament, even during matches when I'm leading and I have like 3-0, I still try to kind of reset and think about it as a blank situation like when I just started and I want to perform my best. It doesn't really matter for me what happened 10 minutes ago, the same way it doesn't really matter for me what happened last week.

"I'm in Miami, in a different place, and I want to take it step-by-step and just work on my first match right now."

If all the pieces fall into place, Swiatek will find herself in the zone on and off the court. It's not a scientific process, she says, and some weeks are harder to maintain focus in than others. But instead of fighting against the noise, Swiatek has learned to accept it.

"There are tournaments where I had these intrusive thoughts and it's much harder to work on it," Swiatek said. "But there are some, like Indian Wells, where I worked through it and I just knew that I'm doing the right job and it worked. That's why I was super proud of myself after the tournament because I didn't let myself wonder about things that usually have bad influence on my performance.

"I was really in the zone, but not in that kind of zone when everything is working, but in that kind of zone where you're really just focused on making it work. There's no recipe for how to do that. You just have to try, I guess, and maybe in the future, with experience, it's going to get a little bit easier."