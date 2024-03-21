In the midst of her final season on tour, unseeded American Danielle Collins captured the highest-level title of her career on Saturday, triumphing on home soil and toppling No.4 seed Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 to win the WTA 1000 Miami Open.

In an intense 2-hour and 2-minute display of power hitting by both players, 30-year-old Collins toughed out the win to take home her third career WTA singles title, her maiden WTA 1000 title, and her first title at any level since 2021.

Fast facts: Collins had not defeated a Top 5 player since a win over then-No.2 Paula Badosa at San Diego in October of 2022. However, on Saturday she matched Rybakina shot for shot to claim the fifth Top 5 win of her career, and in a WTA 1000 final no less.

With the win, Collins becomes the first American woman to take home the Miami Open title since Sloane Stephens in 2018. She is the sixth American woman overall to claim the crown, joining Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, three-time champion Venus Williams, eight-time champion Serena Williams and Stephens.

Collins, the 2022 Australian Open runner-up and former World No.7, is currently ranked No.53 and now becomes the lowest-ranked woman to win the Miami Open. The previous lowest-ranked women's champion was Kim Clijsters, who was ranked No.38 when she won the title in 2005. Collins is projected to skyrocket to No.22 in Monday's updated rankings.

Tale of the tape: Collins won her two previous titles in the span of a month in 2021, juggling continents (and surfaces) at Palermo, Italy and San Jose, U.S.A. She made her Grand Slam final in Melbourne the following year, defeating Iga Swiatek in the semifinals before finishing runner-up to World No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

However, until this week, Collins had not made another final since that Australian Open run. On Saturday, she stared down last year's Miami finalist Rybakina, and the World No.4 had won the last three of their four career meetings -- although they all went three sets. Moreover, Rybakina had spent three more hours on court than Collins during this fortnight.

"I used to beg my dad to take me here and he said, 'You can go when you play in the tournament.'"



Danielle Collins just WON the tournament!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/s2bN4gvGIV — wta (@WTA) March 30, 2024

Collins lifted her power game in the final, and she bolstered it with steely mentality at pivotal moments. In the first set, Collins saved four break points in a gritty hold for 4-3, then swiped away another break point at 5-5 with a fiery backhand rally winner.

After missing out on those five break point chances late in the set, the usually unflappable Rybakina wavered on serve. This year's ace leader Rybakina ceded three set points to Collins at 6-5, and the American finally achieved the first break of the set after Rybakina sent a backhand error wide.

3 - Danielle Collins has become the third to win a maiden Women’s Singles title at the Miami Open after turning 30, after Chris Evert (1986) and Petra Kvitova (2023), since the inaugural event in 1985. Experience.#MiamiOpen | @MiamiOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/JAu5tgGPjR — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 30, 2024

After an early exchange of breaks in the second set, Collins again grinded out a tough hold for 4-3, saving three break points this time. In the next game, the American pressed on return and her aggressive stance paid off, forcing an error with a backhand reply to lead 5-3.

Serving for her biggest title, Collins had to stave off two break points and needed four championship points overall. But four would be enough, as the homeland hope fired a backhand crosscourt winner to hoist her first trophy in two-and-a-half years.

More to come...