MIAMI -- No.2 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe rallied from a set down to defeat Asia Muhammad and Alycia Parks 6-7(4), 6-4, 10-4 and advance to the doubles final at the Miami Open. The reigning US Open champions are into their first Hologic WTA Tour final of the season.

Dabrowski and Routliffe will face either Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini or Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands for the title on Sunday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe are into their fourth team final and bidding to win their third team title. Last year, the duo partnered up late in the season to win the US Open and Zhengzhou, make the Guadalajara final, and qualify for the WTA Finals in Cancun.

Their best results this season before Miami were semifinal runs at the Australian Open and Dubai. In Miami, they have defeated Guo Hanyu and Ukrikke Eikeri, Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi, Ashlyn Krueger and Sloane Stephens, and Muhammad and Parks.

In Miami, Muhammad and Parks teamed up for just the second time this year and engineered a dramatic run to the semifinal, with each of their four matches coming down to a match-tiebreak. The duo opened their tournament with a win over No.6 seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia and Taylor Townsend before defeating Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic, and Ahnelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska.

The American duo rode their aggressive power game through a tight opening set before Dabrowski and Routliffe took control of the match in the second set. Muhammad and Parks had a point for a set and 5-2 lead, but Dabrowski and Routliffe ramped up their aggressive play at the net and used their experience to neutralize their opponents to win four straight games and force a match tiebreak. There, Dabrowski and Routliffe rode their momentum to seal the win.

