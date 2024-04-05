After winning two matches in one day on Thursday, Miami Open champion Danielle Collins earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over No.11 seed Elise Mertens in Friday's quarterfinals at the Credit One Charleston Open -- her 11th straight match win over the last three weeks.

In the first straight-sets match to be played in Charleston on Collins broke a 3-3 head-to-head tie with Mertens in 1 hour and 24 minutes to advance to her 15th career tour-level semifinal. She broke Mertens' serve four times in the match overall to avenge a 6-2, 6-3 defeat to the Belgian at January's Hobart International.

For a berth in her fifth career final, the 30-year-old American will face the winner of Friday night's match between No.3 seed Maria Sakkari and 2021 Charleston champion Veronika Kudermetova.

More facts and stats from Collins' win included:

1: Though Friday's match was Collins and Mertens' seventh all-time meeting, they had never previously played on clay. Their only prior non-hard court match, in fact, was their first, which came at Wimbledon in 2018.

2: Collins needed two opportunities to serve out victory after winning four straight games in the second set to put herself on the verge of the semifinals at 6-3, 5-2.

7: Seven of Collins' wins in this run have been against seeded players. She beat five on her way to winning Miami, and also beat No.2 seed and defending champion in the second round on Thursday in Charleston.

11: Eleven matches in a row is the longest winning streak on the Hologic WTA Tour for a player not named Iga Swiatek since Coco Gauff won 16 straight matches last year across Cincinnati, the US Open and Beijing.

12: Collins has an opportunity in Charleston to both tie and surpass her previous career-long winning streak. In 2021, she won a dozen matches in a row, which was a stretch that included her first two career titles in Palermo and San Jose.

22: Collins has won 22 of 23 sets played in the matches of her current run. The only player to win a set over this span was Jabeur.