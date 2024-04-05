In her final year on the Hologic WTA Tour, Danielle Collins is going out with a bang.

Having won her first WTA 1000 title a week ago in Miami, the American took her hot form on to clay to win the Credit One Charleston Open as well last week -- again as an unseeded player without the aid of a first-round bye. Her winning streak now stands at a career-best 13 matches.

Collins's previous longest winning streak also encompassed a surface change. In 2021, she won her maiden title on the red clay of Palermo, and followed it by another trophy in San Jose and a third-round run in Montreal to win 12 straight matches.

The 30-year-old climbs another seven places from No.22 to No.15 this week, returning to the Top 20 for the first time since January 2023. Collins was ranked No.71 just nine weeks ago.

Champions Reel: How Danielle Collins won Charleston 2024

Other notable rankings movement

Marie Bouzkova (+7, from No.42 to No.35): The Czech player reached her sixth career final, and first on clay, in Bogota last week. She has now contested finals on five different continents -- North America, Oceania, Europe, Asia and now South America.

Diane Parry (+2, from No.51 to No.49): The 21-year-old Frenchwoman has made a strong start to 2024, reaching quarterfinals in Auckland and Austin as well as the Indian Wells fourth round. Having ended 2023 at No.105, she now breaks the Top 50 for the first time.

Taylor Townsend (+11, from No.68 to No.57): A third-round run in Charleston last week sees the American hit a new career high, exceeding the previous peak of No.61 that she set in August 2018.

Camila Osorio (+22, from No.85 to No.63): Last week Osorio reclaimed the Bogota crown, a tournament she first won as a teenager in 2021. The Colombian is boosted to her highest ranking since February 2023 as a result.

Champions Reel: How Camila Osorio won Bogota 2024

Maria Lourdes Carle (+14, from No.98 to No.84): A month after cracking the Top 100, Carle is continuing to rise. The Argentinian claimed her first WTA 125 title last week in La Bisbal d'Empordà and hits a new career high.

Daria Saville (+14, from No.108 to No.94): Former No.20 Saville was ranked No.322 last August as she embarked on yet another comeback from an ACL injury. Last week, the Australian qualified and reached the second round of Charleston, and returns to the Top 100 for the first time since April 2023.

Jana Fett (+24, from No.171 to No.147): The Croatian, who reached her career high of No.97 in October 2017, won the Split ITF W75 title on home soil last week. Fett is boosted to her highest ranking since September 2018.

Irina Bara (+22, from No.178 to No.156): Bara reached her third career WTA quarterfinal in Bogota last week (following Jurmala 2019 and Bogota 2022). The Romanian reached her peak of No.104 in April 2022.

Anca Todoni (+26, from No.217 to No.191): The 19-year-old Romanian qualified in Bogota and then defeated Lucrezia Stefanini to notch her first tour-level win before pushing eventual champion Osorio to two tight sets in the second round. Todoni enters the Top 200 for the first time.

Amanda Anisimova (+26, from No.264 to No.238): Playing for the first time since her Australian Open fourth-round run, Anisimova reached the second round in Charleston and pushed No.1 seed Jessica Pegula to a third-set tiebreak in one of the best matches of the week.

Lois Boisson (+34, from No.280 to No.246): The 20-year-old Frenchwoman is on a 10-match winning streak after winning ITF W35 titles in Alaminos, Cyprus and Terrassa, Spain. Boisson has risen to a new career high as a result.