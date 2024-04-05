Camila Osorio came through on home soil once in Colombia again, toppling No.1 seed Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 7-6(5) in the final of the Copa Colsanitas Zurich to capture her second Bogota title. Osorio won her first Hologic WTA Tour title in Bogota in 2021.

Ranked No.85 and seeded No.6, Osorio enjoyed a resurgent week in Bogota. She came into her home event looking to win back-to-back matches for the first time this season. She went on to lose just one set en route to the title.

In addition to stopping the top seed on Sunday, the 22-year-old from Cucuta also ended No.2 seed and two-time defending champion Tatjana Maria's 14-match Bogota win streak in the quarterfinals.

Queen of Bogota, AGAIN 🏆🇨🇴



Colombia's @CamiOsorioTenis defeats top seed Bouzkova to win her second Hologic WTA Tour title on home soil!#CopaColsanitasZurich pic.twitter.com/ga3eN9GNyW — wta (@WTA) April 7, 2024

Osorio came into Sunday's final looking for her first career win over No.42 Bouzkova. In fact, Osorio had yet to win more than 4 games in a match vs. the grinding Czech. Bouzkova was also playing her first final of the season, having booked her spot with wins over Rebecca Marino, Hailey Baptiste, Laura Siegemund and Kamilla Rakhimova.

With the capacity crowd firmly rooted in her corner, Osorio rebounded from an early break to ease through the first set. She extended that lead to a set and a break at 2-0 in the second before Bouzkova worked her way back.

Bouzkova broke to level the set at 2-2 and the duo exchanged a pair of tough holds to stay level at 5-5. After a soft service game from Bouzkova handed Osorio the break and a chance to serve out the win at 6-5, the Czech engineered a gritty, scampering match-point save to stay in the match and converted her fourth break point to force a tiebreak.

That is SOME championship-point save from Marie Bouzkova 🫨#CopaColsanitasZurich pic.twitter.com/SfhGqcgMbB — wta (@WTA) April 7, 2024

Locked at 3-3 in the tiebreak, Osorio moved to 4-3 after smartly wrong-footing Bouzkova at the baseline. Bouzkova responded with her own intelligent play, sneaking into the net to feather away a forehand volley winner. But a backhand miss from Bouzkova gave Osorio Championship Points at 6-4. After a nervous double fault on the first, Osorio used her baseline power to drag Bouzkova corner to corner on Championship Point No.3 and sealed the win after 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Osorio finished the match with 26 winners to 27 unforced errors. Bouzkova hit 16 winners to 25 unforced errors.