Reigning Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic has welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bella.

The 27-year-old Swiss, who celebrated her own birthday last month, had previously revealed in November that she and longtime boyfriend Martin Hromkovic -- a Slovak soccer player who has doubled as her fitness coach -- were going to welcome a child in 2024.

Per a post on Hromkovic's Instagram on Wednesday, the couple welcomed Bella on April 23.

Bencic can be seen holding the baby in the snapshot, which was captioned: "Bella ... our love" along with her birthdate.

The announcement was met with several congratulations from Bencic's peers, including Ons Jabeur, Jelena Ostapenko, Ajla Tomljanovic, Yanina Wickmayer, compatriot Jil Teichmann and her best friend on the Hologic WTA Tour, Donna Vekic.

"Welcome to the mom's club," former US Open semifinalist Wickmayer, also a mother to a daughter, wrote. "The best club in the world by far."

Bencic last competed last September in San Diego, shortly after the US Open. She won two titles in 2023, and posted a 31-13 overall record. Her other highlights last year included a runner-up finish in Charleston, and two fourth rounds at Grand Slams: Wimbledon and the US Open.