The Hologic WTA Tour's sorority of moms is about to grow by one. On Friday, World No.14 and Tokyo Olympic champion Belinda Bencic announced her pregnancy.

Bencic, 26, revealed the happy news on an Instagram post.

"Expecting our little miracle soon!" Bencic wrote alongside a photos of she and longtime boyfriend Martin Hromkovic, 41, holding baby shoes, with their dog sandwiched in the middle. "We can’t wait to meet you."

Hromkovic is a Slovak professional soccer player who has doubled as Bencic's fitness coach. The pair have dated for the past five years.

Bencic's post made no mention of the baby's due date. She played her last tournament of 2023 in September in San Diego, where she lost in the first round to Aliaksandra Sasnovich but had previously been included on Switzerland's roster for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which begin next week. The Swiss are the defending champions.

Bencic's announcement was met with a flood of congratulatory message from her WTA Tour peers, including Paula Badosa, along with Bencic's Swiss teammate Viktorija Golubic, Marta Kostyuk, who celebrated her own personal milestone this week with her marriage, Elina Svitolina, who returned from her own maternity leave this year and is a mom to 1-year-old Skaï, and best friend Donna Vekic.

Bencic posted a 31-13 record in 2023 and won two WTA singles titles -- Adelaide and Abu Dhabi. She also reached the final in Charleston and the fourth round at three of the four Grand Slams. Notably, at Wimbledon, she held match points against then-No.1 Iga Swiatek but lost in three sets.