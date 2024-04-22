MADRID -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek opened her quest for a first Mutua Madrid Open with a clinical display against No.52 Wang Xiyu, easing through a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the second round.

Swiatek will face 27th seed Sorana Cirstea in the third round on Saturday.

Madrid remains the only big European clay title that Swiatek has yet to win, let alone win multiple times. The 22-year-old is already a three-time champion at Roland Garros and a two-time champion at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Of those clay events at the WTA 500 level or above, Madrid is also the one she's played the fewest.

This will be just her third run at the Madrid title. Swiatek made her tournament debut in 2021 and skipped the event during her 37-match, six-title win streak in 2022. Last year she came within a set of completing her clay-court collection, losing 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

"I love this place. I got to know the city a little better last year," Swiatek said. "So this time I feel more comfortable around."

With Lindsay Vonn keeping a close eye from the lower box seats, Swiatek inaugurated her 100th week at World No.1 with a comfortable baseline display. Wang booked her first meeting against Swiatek by saving match points to defeat Ana Bogdan in the first round on Tuesday.

Swiatek won 10 of the first 12 games to build a 6-1, 4-1 lead before Wang leveled the set to 4-4. But there was no sense of worry for Swiatek. She sealed the 76-minute win by breaking Wang for a fifth time to close the match.

