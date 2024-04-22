No.15 seed Liudmila Samsonova pulled off a gritty victory over former World No.1 Naomi Osaka in the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open on Thursday, prevailing 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 and winning her first match since February.

After controlling the first set, Samsonova held off a surging Osaka in the three-set clash to collect the 2-hour and 22-minute victory. Samsonova clinches a spot in the Madrid third round for the second straight year, and she is a win away from matching her Round-of-16 run from 2023.

To defend all of her ranking points from last year's edition, Samsonova will need to beat her fellow Top 20 player Madison Keys in the third round. No.18 seed Keys battled into the third round with a 7-6(3), 7-6(6) victory over three-time Madrid quarterfinalist Irina-Camelia Begu on Thursday.

Losing streak snapped: Samsonova came into Madrid on a four-match losing streak, including a three-set loss to Anastasia Potapova in her first clay-court match of 2024 at Stuttgart last week.

One of those four consecutive losses had been to Osaka, who beat Samsonova in straight sets in the second round of Indian Wells last month, in their lone previous meeting. That match was Osaka's first Top 20 win of her comeback from maternity leave, which started in the first week of this year.

On the clay of Madrid, though, Samsonova was able to avenge her Indian Wells loss, but by an extremely narrow margin over Osaka.

More to come...