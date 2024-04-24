Ninety-six players have been whittled down to the final four at the Mutua Madrid Open, with the semifinals now set. Vote for your favorite shot of the quarterfinals below.

Iga Swiatek had to recover from losing the first set against Beatriz Haddad Maia from 4-1 up. The relentless hustle she showed in this point -- and the rapidity with which she turned defense into ruthless offense -- was an emphatic statement that she had raised her game.

Yulia Putintseva came so close, but so far from her first WTA 1000 semifinal against Elena Rybakina -- and shots like this finely angled pass, hit from deep behind the court, were why.

"She'll offer the apology, but it's basically what she does all the time," noted the commentator after Ons Jabeur pulled off an absurd drop volley against Madison Keys that fell like a stone, just on the other side of the net.

Mirra Andreeva showed off her accuracy on the run as she stole this point from Aryna Sabalenka with a laser-like backhand pass.

Elena Rybakina would have gone into her match with Yulia Putintseva ready for drop shots at any time -- and that showed as she sped up to this one to counter with some fine touch of her own.