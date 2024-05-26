World No.1 Iga Swiatek will begin her grass-court season at the Berlin Ladies Open, a WTA 500 event played at the Steffi Graf Stadium from June 15 to 23. Swiatek leads an outstanding entry list that includes nine of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 10. World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, No.3 Coco Gauff, reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, and defending champion Ons Jabeur have also entered.

Former No.1s Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka have received main-draw wild cards.

“We have a field of starters that is normally only found at Grand Slam tournaments,” said tournament director Barbara Rittner.

Berlin Direct Entry List:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Coco Gauff

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Marketa Vondrousova

7. Maria Sakkari

8. Zheng Qinwen

9. Ons Jabeur

10. Daria Kasatkina

11. Jasmine Paolini

12. Beatriz Haddad Maia

13. Ekaterina Alexandrova

14. Liudmila Samsonova

15. Marta Kostyuk

16. Victoria Azarenka

17. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

18. Caroline Garcia

For the first time in Berlin: Welcome to the World Number 1 @iga_swiatek 👋



It’s our pleasure to now become part of your tennis journey 🫶#wta #wtatour #tennis #igaswiatek #swiatek #berlin pic.twitter.com/lv2TxLeN0F — Berlin Ladies Open presented by ecotrans Group (@wtaberlin) May 15, 2024

The Berlin Ladies Open is the first WTA 500 tournament of the grass-court season. It features a 32-player singles field with four byes, and a 16-team doubles field.

The tournament precedes the second and third WTA 500s of the grass season, the Rothesay International, in Eastbourne, England and Bad Homburg Open in Germany. All roads lead to the third Grand Slam of the season at Wimbledon, which begins on July 1.

2024 Grass Calendar:

June 10: Libema Open (WTA 250), s'Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands; Rothesay Open (WTA 250), Nottingham, England

June 17: Berlin Ladies Open (WTA 500), Berlin, Germany; Rothesay Classic (WTA 250), Birmingham, England

June 23: Rothsay International (WTA 500), Eastbourne, England; Bad Homburg Open (WTA 500), Bad Homburg, Germany

July 1: The Championships, Wimbledon

Swiatek will be looking to secure her first tour-level grass-court title. The 22-year-old from Poland was a junior Wimbledon champion in 2018. She posted her strongest grass season last year, making the semifinals in Bad Homburg and her first Wimbledon quarterfinal.