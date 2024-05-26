Former No.1 Naomi Osaka is set to begin her grass-court season next month at the Libema Open, a WTA 250 event played in 's-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands.

The Libema Open will be Osaka's first grass-court event in five years. Her last appearance on the surface came at 2019 Wimbledon. Osaka, who is coached by Belgian Wim Fissette, will be making her tournament debut.

The tournament begins immediately after Roland Garros on Monday, June 10. This year, the tournament has also landed a Top 10 player in No.5 Jessica Pegula and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. Also returning are two-time champion Ekaterina Alexandrova, Liudmila Samsonova and Elise Mertens.

Emma Navarro, who has surged up the rankings to sit just outside the Top 20, will also make her Rosmalen debut.

𝑾𝒆𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝑵𝒂𝒐𝒎𝒊 𝑶𝒔𝒂𝒌𝒂 🇯🇵👋



Four-time Grand Slam champion and former number one of the world Osaka joins the field of participants and will make her debut in the Netherlands.



Osaka returned to the Hologic WTA Tour in January after a 15-month maternity leave. This week at Roland Garros, she earned a first-round win over Lucia Bronzetti and will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round.

Direct entry list for 's-Hertogenbosch:

1. Jessica Pegula

2. Liudmila Samsonova

3. Ekaterina Alexandrova

4. Emma Navarro

5. Veronika Kudermetova

6. Elise Mertens

7. Donna Vekic

8. Yuan Yue

9. Marie Bouzkova

10. Anna Blinkova

11. Arantxa Rus

12. Magda Linette

13. Diana Shnaider

14. Bianca Andreescu

15. Oceane Dodin

16. Tamara Korpatsch

17. Greet Minnen

18. Bernarda Pera

19. Clara Tauson

20. Mayar Sherif

21. Bai Zhuoxuan