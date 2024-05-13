ROME -- We go again. Only two weeks after Iga Swiatek saved match points to edge Aryna Sabalenka for the title at the Mutua Madrid Open, it will be World No.1 vs. No.2 once again, this time in the final of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. It's the first meeting between No.1 and No.2 in the tournament's history.

Swiatek is bidding to become the third woman and first since Serena Williams in 2013 to sweep Madrid and Rome in a single season.

Sabalenka is eyeing revenge for Swiatek thwarting her chance to become a three-time champion in Madrid.

"That match definitely hurt me," Sabalenka said. "It was a really tough loss, especially after having some match points, even though she played great tennis. Hopefully here in Rome I can get the win and get the title."

Here's what you need to know about the Rome final:

When is the singles final?

The singles final will be played on Saturday, May 18 at 5 p.m. at the Foro Italico.

Rome is on Central European Summer Time (GMT + 2)

What are the points and prize money at stake?

Rome is the sixth WTA 1000 tournament of the season. By making the final, Swiatek and Sabalenka have assured themselves 650 ranking points and €365,015 in prize money.

A win on Saturday would give the winner a total take of 1,000 points and €699,690.

By making her second straight WTA 1000 final, Sabalenka will leave Rome with the No.2 ranking intact. Coco Gauff had a chance to overtake her this week.

How did Swiatek and Sabalenka get here?

Coming off her Madrid title two weeks ago, wherein she saved three championships points to defeat Sabalenka for her third title of the season, Swiatek has extended her active win streak to 11 matches. A two-time champion at the Foro Italico, Swiatek has not lost a set over the fortnight. She defeated Bernarda Pera, Yulia Putintseva, Angelique Kerber, Madison Keys and No.3 Coco Gauff to make her third Rome final.

Road to the Final: How Swiatek rolled to her third final in Rome

Swiatek has now made the final of 40 percent of the WTA 1000 main draws she has played (12 of 30), the highest strike rate since the format's introduction 2009. Serena Williams is the next best, making 36.7 percent (18 of 49).

Swiatek has played 19 tour-level main draws on clay, making the final in 11 of them. At 57.9 percent, she holds the highest rate of finals reached on clay since 2000 (minimum two main draws). Justine Henin is the next best at 38.5 percent (15 of 39).

6 - Aryna Sabalenka is 6th player along with Halep (2017), Safina (2009), S. Williams (2013), Jabeur (2022), and Swiatek (2024) to have reached the final of both Madrid and Rome in the same season. Sail. #IBI24 | @InteBNLdItalia @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/3rBSFMQ7Ev — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 16, 2024

Sabalenka has overcome illness, injury and was one point from exiting the tournament. Now she's into her first Rome final. After beating Katie Volynets and Dayana Yastremska to make the Round of 16, Sabalenka saved three match points to defeat Elina Svitolina 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7) in a match that ended well after midnight.

Since that win, Sabalenka has been automatic. She rolled past No.10 Jelena Ostapenko and No.15 Danielle Collins in straight sets.

Sabalenka's versatility on display in victory over Collins in Rome

How do they stack up?

Saturday will be the 11th career meeting between the two, with Swiatek leading the head-to-head record 7-3. Swiatek has won their past two meetings.

Sabalenka's three wins have all gone a full three sets. Her most recent win came last year in the Madrid final, where she beat Swiatek on clay for the first time. This is the first time she has made back-to-back WTA 1000 finals in her career.

4 - It would be the fourth meeting on clay between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka as World No. 1 and 2 - equalling Evert & Navratilova for the most meetings on the surface in the past 40 years as the WTA's top-2 ranked players. Epic. #IBI24 | @InteBNLdItalia @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/AO8CehjH4k — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 16, 2024

In the past 40 years, only five duos have faced each other on more occasions as the World No.1 and No.2 than Swiatek and Sabalenka (5): Navratilova-Evert, Navratilova-Graf, Seles-Graf, Sanchez Vicario-Graf and Davenport-Hingis.

Since 1990, only Stefanie Graf and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario have faced each other more often in clay finals (10) than Swiatek and Sabalenka (5).

What milestones are at stake on Saturday?

Swiatek goes into Saturday's final leading the tour in match wins this season (37-4) and tied for the lead in titles with Elena Rybakina (3). She is bidding to win her fourth WTA 1000 of the season and 21st career title on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Only two women have swept Madrid and Rome in a single season. Swiatek is bidding to become the third, joining Dinara Safina (2009) and Williams (2013). Only Williams has been able to win Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros in a single season. A win in Rome would put Swiatek in position to match the feat at Roland Garros where she is already a three-time champion.

18 - Only Conchita Martinez (24) and Serena Williams (20) have won more consecutive completed matches - retirements excluded - at the Internazionali d'Italia than Iga Swiatek (18, level with Chris Evert) in the Open Era. Legionary.#IBI24 | @InteBNLdItalia @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/COUJT9U7Fz — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 16, 2024

Swiatek could become the second player in the Open Era after Gabriela Sabatini to win three titles at the Italian Open before turning 23.

Sabalenka is the reigning Australian Open champion and bidding to win her second title of the season. Victory would deliver her a 15th career title. She is looking to join Rybakina as the only players to have beaten Swiatek twice on clay. If she does so, she would be the third player in the past four decades to beat the reigning No.1 in the final of Rome, joining Sabatini and Svitolina.

What are they saying?

Swiatek: "I think this match gave me confidence that I can win even though I'm not feeling the best way or I'm stressed at the beginning. I can still get the score back.

"Maybe I'm less worried before matches because I know even if I'm going to be in trouble, I'll be able to recover from it maybe if I'm going to work hard. This is the kind of feeling that I have."

Sabalenka: "After Madrid, I didn't feel great. I had illness, then I got injured. I was kind of surprised that with so much stuff going on I was able to make it to the final. Kind of surprised.

"At the same time I knew that the level is there. If I start feeling better, I can go to the finals."

70.6 - Iga Swiatek (70.6%) is one of four players (min. 10 wins) in the past 40 years to hold a win rate of 70%+ on clay against WTA top 10 opponents, along with Chris Evert (78.9%) , Steffi Graf (76.7%) and Justine Henin (73.8%). Whoa.#IBI24 | @InteBNLdItalia @WTA @WTA_insider — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 16, 2024

Swiatek: "Honestly, I don't think it makes sense to think about these two matches [Madrid and Rome] as one continuing story because it's a totally different tournament. Well, different week, as well. It's not like it's going to be the same.

"I'll try to be in the present, not really think about Madrid. Obviously I need to analyze this match in terms of the tactics. Not too much, as well, because it was pretty tight. I think we both could have done some things better."

Sabalenka: "If I'm going to get to the point when I'm going to stay there with the match point, I'm going to go a little bit more aggressive. I'll just go. I'll trust myself and go for shots instead of trying to keep in the point, just keep the ball back in. Instead of play safe, I would just go for it.

"I think the level is there, the tennis is there, that I got everything to get this win. I just have to focus on myself, I guess, and not rush things, wait for the right shot to finish the point."