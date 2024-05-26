Popular tennis couple Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the stars competing in the Roland Garros mixed doubles draw.

The Spanish-Greek duo received a wild card and will open against Japan’s Ena Shibahara and American Nathaniel Lammons. Badosa and Tsitsipas are not the only ATP-WTA couple that will be in mixed doubles action, though.

Home favorites Ugo Humbert and Tessah Andrianjafitrimo will play together against top seeds Matthew Ebden and Ellen Perez.

Czech couple Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova will face seventh seeds Su-Wei Hsieh and Jan Zielinski in the first round.

Media day @rolandgarros 🧡



What would you want to ask me…? 🎤 pic.twitter.com/mt7HacjIVQ — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) May 25, 2024

The second seeds are Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who will begin their tournament against French wild cards Alize Cornet and Nicolas Mahut.

Defending champions Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz will play French wild cards Elixane Lechemia and Albano Olivetti in the first round.

The mixed doubles draw is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 29.