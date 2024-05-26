No.9 Ons Jabeur was taken the distance by Colombia's Camila Osorio, but the Tunisian star booked her place in the third round of Roland Garros with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory.

The victory improved Jabeur to 3-0 over Osorio and she will await the winner of Wang Xiyu or Leylah Fernandez. She is now 15-4 in the second round at Slams, including 5-0 in Paris, where she was a junior champion in 2011.

Bidding to make her first third round at a Grand Slam this year, Jabeur controlled the first set before her accuracy dipped in the second to let the battling Colombian back in the mix. After striking 12 winners to 9 unforced errors in the first set, Jabeur hit 11 winners to 15 unforced errors in the second set. Osorio seized her opportunity, taking control with more aggressive hitting to win her first set in five tries against Jabeur.

Jabeur steadied herself in the deciding set, playing more contained and disciplined tennis to diffuse Osorio's threat. She finished the 1-hour and 45-minute match with nearly double the winners compared to Osorio, striking 31 to 16.

More to follow...