Madison Keys is set to return to Devonshire Park to defend her title at the Rothesay International, a WTA 250 event that begins on June 22 in Eastbourne, Great Britain. World No.4 Elena Rybakina tops the entry list, alongside No.5 Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and former champion Jelena Ostapenko.
Former No.1 Naomi Osaka has accepted a wild card into the main draw and will play Eastbourne for the first time since 2017. 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has also received a wild card.
Full Entry List (ranking as of entry-list deadline):
No.4 Elena Rybakina
No.5 Jessica Pegula
No.10 Danielle Collins
No.11 Jelena Ostapenko
No.12 Madison Keys
No.13 Daria Kasatkina
No.15 Jasmine Paolini
No.16 Karolina Muchova
No.22 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
No.26 Barbora Krejcikova
No.27 Elise Mertens
No.28 Katie Boulter
No.30 Sorana Cirstea
No.33 Ajla Tomljanovic
No.34 Leylah Fernandez
No.35 Sloane Stepeh s
No.36 Yuan Yue
No.134 Naomi Osaka (WC)
No.205 Emma Raducanu (WC)