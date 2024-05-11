Two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur heads the entry list for the Rothesay Open, Nottingham next month, and is joined by Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova and Sofia Kenin. The WTA 250 tournament begins on 10 June and kicks off this year's grass swing.

Jabeur's affinity for the surface has shown in her historic results. The Tunisian was runner-up at SW19 to Elena Rybakina in 2022 and to Marketa Vondrousova in 2023, and two of her five titles have come on grass (Birmingham 2021 and Berlin 2022).

The World No.9 has played in Nottingham once previously, in its days as an ITF W50 event, reaching the 2014 quarterfinals.

Krejcikova, the 2021 Roland Garros champion, reached her first career grass-court final in Birmingham last year and is a two-time Wimbledon doubles titlist. The Czech is now ranked No.27 after struggling with injury and illness this year.

Former Australian Open champion Kenin emerged from a slump this week in Rome to upset Jabeur in the second round. The American fell in Nottingham qualifying to Sonay Kartal on her tournament debut last year.

Also entered are former World No.1 and two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova, 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria and defending champion Katie Boulter, the British No.1.

