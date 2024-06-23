Playing her first tournament in nine months, Karolina Muchova showed little sign of rust as she defeated qualifier Magda Linette 6-4, 6-1 to make the Rothesay International quarterfinals.

The Czech will next face defending champion and No.4 seed Madison Keys, who posted her first win over Anhelina Kalinina at the fourth attempt 7-6(5), 6-1. Keys had lost to Kalinina at Miami 2022, Rome 2022 and Rome 2023, but saved two set points with clean winners serving at 5-6 in the first set en route to defeating the Ukrainian qualifier.

Muchova had not contested since the US Open last year due to a right wrist injury, for which she underwent surgery in February. Her first match back had been abbreviated after qualifier Elina Avanesyan retired from their first-round tie after just four games due to a left thigh injury. However, the 2023 Roland Garros finalist wasted little time in showing off the range of her talent against Linette.

Muchova broke the Pole in the first game with an array of varied winners, coming up with a drop shot, a net-rush off the return and passing shots off both wings. From there, the 27-year-old rolled to victory, saving all eight break points she faced. In the second set, she demonstrated clutch play as well, coming through eight deuces to break Linette in the opening game again and then building an unassailable 4-0 lead with a six-deuce hold.

Keys won her only previous meeting with Muchova 6-4, 7-6(5) in the first round of Beijing 2019.