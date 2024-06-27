WIMBLEDON -- No.3 seed Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury. Lucky loser Erika Andreeva will replace her in the draw to face Emina Bektas in the first round.

"Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won't be able to play The Championships this year," Sabalenka said in a statement. "This tournament means so much to me and I promise I'll be back stronger than ever next year."

Sabalenka retired from her Berlin quarterfinal against Anna Kalinskaya due to the shoulder injury just over a week ago. On Saturday, she revealed to the press that the injury was to the teres major muscle, and that she was still "not 100 percent fit." The Australian Open champion said that she was unable to serve without pain.

Sabalenka practised at Wimbledon on Monday morning but made the decision to pull out following that. This marks the first time in her career that she has missed a Grand Slam tournament due to injury.

No.22 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova also withdrew from the tournament on Monday due to illness. She had been due to face Emma Raducanu on Centre Court; the Briton will now play lucky loser Renata Zarazua instead.