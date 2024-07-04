ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Erin Routliffe on Monday captured the WTA World No.1 Doubles Ranking presented by PIF for the first time in her career, becoming the first woman from New Zealand to ascend to the elite ranking position.

Routliffe confirmed her rise to the top spot by reaching the final at The Championships, Wimbledon over the weekend with partner Gabriela Dabrowski, which marked her second doubles Grand Slam final within the last 12 months having won the US Open in 2023. In addition, this season Routliffe was crowned champion at the WTA 250 Rothesay Open (Nottingham) and also reached the final at WTA 1000 tournaments at the Miami Open presented by Itaú and Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome) and the WTA 500 Rothesay International (Eastbourne).

The 29-year-old becomes the 49th woman to hold the WTA World No.1 doubles ranking and overtakes Belgium’s Elise Mertens atop the PIF WTA Rankings.

Routliffe wasn’t the only of her countrywomen to make history this last fortnight, with compatriot Lulu Sun becoming the first woman from New Zealand to reach the singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Click here to read more on Routliffe’s rise to become the new WTA World No.1 in doubles.