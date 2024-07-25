Mirra Andreeva captured the first Hologic WTA Tour title of her career on Friday at the UniCredit Iasi Open when fifth seed Elina Avanesyan retired in the third set of the championship match.

The pair, both contesting their first tour-level final, split 7-5 sets -- Andreev was a game away from losing when she served to stay in the match down 7-5, 5-4 -- before Avanesyan retired with the 17-year-old top seed ahead 5-7, 7-5, 4-0.

The Roland Garros semifinalist had won seven consecutive games, and lost just four points in the third set, when Avanesyan retired.

Andreeva, at 17 years and 90 days old, is the youngest woman to win a tour-level singles title since Coco Gauff won in Parma, Italy when 20 days younger in 2021. Andreeva is the fourth-youngest title winner overall on tour since 2006.

Mirra Andreeva is the champion in Iasi 💜



Avanesyan retired in the deciding set, final score: 5-7, 7-5, 4-0.

The No.1 seeds also won the doubles title, as Anna Danilina and Irina Khromacheva defeated Alexandra Panova and Yana Sizikova 6-4, 6-2.

