Monterrey Open

Abierto GNP Seguros, also known as the Monterrey Open, is a WTA 500 event played on outdoor hard courts in Monterrey, Mexico. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams battle for 500 points in the standings at Club Sonoma. Founded in 2009, Abierto GNP Seguros became a WTA Tour event in 2021 as a 250-level event before being elevated to the 500 tier in 2024.

Level WTA 500
Duration August 18 - August 23, 2025
Location MONTERREY ,MEXICO
Total $ Commitment $1,064,510
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 26
Doubles Draw 16

