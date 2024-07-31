Taylor Townsend continues to make the most of her second chance at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

The American lucky loser -- making her tournament debut -- surrendered just three games to upset No.4 seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-1 in Friday's third round to advance to her first Hologic WTA Tour quarterfinal in singles at any level.

After losing in qualifying to Erika Andreeva, the seven-time WTA doubles title-winner took Yulia Putintseva's spot in the main draw and hasn't lost a set since. She led No.16 seed Dayana Yastremska by a set and a break in the first round before the Ukrainian retired with a shoulder injury, and beat Canadian wild card Marina Stakusic losing just two games -- before her best effort yet against Ostapenko.

She recorded her sixth career Top 20 win, and second of the season, in exactly 1 hour.

The left-hander was dominant in all facets of the game, as she broke Ostapenko's serve six times and won 70% of the points played on her own serve. Townsend hit five aces as a part of her 15 total winners, striking just eight unforced errors, while Ostapenko racked up 27 unforced errors.

It was a performance befitting a player who'd prepared pitch-perfectly -- but for Townsend, it was anything but. With the start of the day's play in Toronto delayed due to rain, Townsend arrived on site for the match -- scheduled not before 12:30 p.m. -- at 12:24 p.m.

"I just did two bike sprints, and I said, 'Let's go!," she said.

"I guess you've just got to get lucky every once in a while," a beaming Townsend continued post-match. "The day that I found out I was playing as a lucky loser, I got here at 8:30 in the morning, and I found out I was playing not before 5 p.m.

"Those type of days, where you have to go and play and just figure things out, I think it really works well for me. I'm just trusting the work that I'm putting in, and I'm having fun.

"I'm having a great time, and I'm just riding this wave."

