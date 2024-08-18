LONDON -- The WTA and ATP, in collaboration with NACON and Big Ant Studios, are thrilled to announce the official release of TIEBREAK: The Official Game of the ATP and WTA.

Available now on multiple platforms, TIEBREAK offers tennis fans an unparalleled gaming experience, featuring over 120 of the world’s greatest players and 90 official tournaments.

TIEBREAK brings the world of professional tennis to life with realistic gameplay based on real-world analytics. Players can compete in various game modes, including Career mode, where they can set out to conquer the PIF ATP and WTA Rankings at tournaments including ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 events, the Nitto ATP Finals and the WTA Finals Riyadh.

TIEBREAK features more than 120 current and former stars, playable with their distinctive styles, including Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal, Jasmine Paolini, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sharapova, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and many more.

Additionally, the unique Novak Djokovic Slam Challenge mode lets fans relive some of the most memorable moments from the legendary player’s career.



Marina Storti, Chief Executive of WTA Ventures, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the ATP and NACON to bring fans an exciting new way to experience the thrills of top-class tennis. TIEBREAK will allow gamers to step into the shoes of their favorite tennis players, past and present, and take on the challenge of rising up the PIF WTA and ATP rankings. This is a great example of how the WTA and ATP are working together to find new ways to engage fans, build the profile of our talented players and grow the popularity of the sport.”

Daniele Sanò, Chief Business Officer, ATP, said: “TIEBREAK offers tennis and gaming fans a thrilling way to experience the ATP Tour and Hologic WTA Tour. This collaboration also marks an important milestone in our shared storytelling – and mission to create compelling unified experiences for our global community. We’re proud to continue that journey of digital innovation together, with this captivating game now in the hands of our fans.”

TIEBREAK is available now in both standard and deluxe Ace Edition formats on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Steam). The Nintendo Switch™ version will be available at a later date.

For more information, please visit https://www.tiebreak-thegame.com/

About The WTA

Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA is the global leader in women’s professional sports. The WTA is one of the world’s most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1600 players representing over 80 nations, all competing to earn PIF WTA rankings points and prestigious tournament titles. The Hologic WTA Tour is comprised of over 70 events and four Grand Slams, spanning 30 countries and regions across six continents with a global audience of more than 1 billion.

About WTA Ventures:

WTA Ventures is the commercial arm of the WTA, created in March 2023 as part of the WTA’s strategic partnership with CVC Capital Partners. It aims to build upon the strong legacy the WTA has established over the past 50 years by further elevating the profile of women’s tennis and accelerating commercial growth for the benefit of fans, players, tournaments and all stakeholders in the sport.

About The ATP

The ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. As governing body of the ATP Tour and Challenger Tour we entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at prestigious tournaments, and inspire the game’s next generation. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead to the Nitto ATP Finals, our prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the season’s best 8 singles players and doubles teams, the tournament sees the crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimize its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified center of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. www.corporate.nacongaming.com. Big Ant Studios, a wholly owned NACON subsidiary, is one of Australia’s largest and longest-running game development studios, having developed and published games from historic platforms including the Game Boy Advance® and PlayStation Portable®, through to PlayStation ®5, Xbox Series®X|S and Nintendo Switch®. Best known for producing high quality sports titles, Big Ant Studios have developed the highest selling AFL, Rugby League, Lacrosse and Cricket games of all time.