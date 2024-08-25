NEW YORK -- World No.4 Elena Rybakina withdrew ahead of her second-round matchup at the US Open, giving French qualifier Jessika Ponchet a walkover into the third round.

"Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from my match today due to my injuries," Rybakina said in a statement. "I did not want to finish the last Grand Slam of the year this way, but I have to listen to my body, and I hope I can close out the remainder of the year strong.

"Thank you to all the fans who have and continue to support me, and I wish the remaining players good luck."

Ranked No.143 on the PIF WTA Rankings, Ponchet, 27, moved into the third round at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. She came into the US Open with a 0-6 record in Grand Slam main draws, a drought she ended with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Zheng Saisai in Round 1.

Ponchet will face former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki for a spot in the Round of 16. Wozniacki moved into the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Renata Zarazua of Mexico.

Rybakina entered the US Open looking for her first victory since Wimbledon. The 25-year-old representing Kazakhstan withdrew from the Paris 2024 Olympics and National Bank Open in Toronto with an illness. In her only hard-court event of the summer, she lost in three sets to Leylah Fernandez in her opener at the Cincinnati Open last week.

Rybakina held off Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava in the first round, winning 6-1, 7-6(1) to move into the second round but was unable to take the court on Thursday.

Rybakina had put together an outstanding start to the 2024 season, winning three titles in the first four months of the year -- at Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart. She followed that surge to make the semifinals in Madrid and quarterfinals at Roland Garros. A Wimbledon champion in 2022, Rybakina returned to the All England Club to make the semifinals, where she lost in three sets to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Ahead of the US Open, Rybakina announced she had split with longtime coach Stefano Vukov.