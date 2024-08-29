NEW YORK -- It was a modest 97-mile-an-hour serve, but Karolina Muchova sprinted in behind it, stretched and dropped an exquisite backhand volley into the open court. The sequence took less than five seconds, but it underlined the beauty of Muchova’s fluent, fluid game.

On Saturday at the US Open, the 28-year-old from the Czech Republic advanced to the Round of 16 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Potapova. It was over in 73 minutes, and it’s the first time in a year that Muchova has put together three consecutive hard-court wins.

On Monday, she’ll next meet No.5 Jasmine Paolini, who ousted No.30 Yulia Putintseva.

US Open: Scores | Draw | Order of play

A year ago, Muchova advanced to the semifinals here, losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff. That moved her up to No.8 in the PIF WTA Rankings, a career high. But that was the end of her 2023 season. What she didn’t know was that it might have been the end of her career.

Emphatic 👊



Last year’s semifinalist @karomuchova7 powers past Potapova 6-4, 6-2 to seal her place in the 4th round at the #USOpen! pic.twitter.com/dKL1hTX6K8 — wta (@WTA) August 31, 2024

It would be nine months before Muchova would play again. Wrist surgery in February kept her out until the grass season in June. After losing two of three matches, she surfaced in Palermo and advanced to the final, losing there to Zheng Qinwen. Muchova came into the US Open after losing two of three matches at the Paris Olympics and Cincinnati.

And then she defeated Volynets and, in the second round, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. Muchova sliced the ball off both wings to keep Osaka off balance.

“It's a long journey -- it’s a year,” Muchova told reporters. “I’m for sure in a different position than I was last year. I don’t even want to compare myself to last year honestly, but yeah, it was kind of bumpy road.

“I had the surgery, and I didn’t know if I will play or not. I’m just really grateful honestly that I’m here, that I can play, that I’m pain-free.”

There is an endearing, magical quality to Muchova’s approach.

You may have seen Muchova’s so-called “hot shot” from her first-round match against Katie Volynets. But those words don’t do it justice. It was, as they say in certain parts of the world, a scorcher.

Volynets hit an overhead behind a running Muchova, who casually reached behind her, levitated and flicked a no-look, behind-the-back lob, which actually landed on the baseline. Muchova eventually won the point.

Given the degree of difficulty, it might have been the shot of the year.

Muchova’s game plan often involves putting herself in those kinds of compromising positions and seeing what kind of creative solution she’ll come up with.

At the conclusion of her third match, no one had come to net more often. Muchova has won 49 of 65 points up front -- a remarkable success rate of 75 percent.

And no one has served and volleyed more, either. It’s not even close, really. Muchova’s done it 23 times -- and won 19 of those points.

“I’m a fan of her,” Paolini told reporters. “She’s playing unbelievable. I really love how she plays. She can play every shot, slice, volleys, serve. She’s a very complete player, I think, very tough opponent.

“I hope we can play a really, really good match.”

Against Potapova, Muchova regularly employed a sweeping backhand slice. This bothered Potapova, who finished with 29 unforced errors, against only 16 winners. Muchova’s numbers were a more efficient 24 and 11. She also had eight aces and was not broken.

How good is Muchova when she’s healthy?

Since the start of the 2023 season, only five players with more than 10 matches have a better winning percentage: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. Muchova is now 45-17 (.726) in that span -- and counting.

Muchova, like the old marketing slogan, loves New York -- walking in Central Park, enjoying the city’s restaurants, the general vibe.

“It’s noisy, it’s crowded -- it’s just New York,” Muchova said.

She has a fondness for this tournament because it was here that she played in her first Grand Slam main draw. Six years ago, she qualified and won two matches before falling to Ashleigh Barty in the third round. Last year, she reached the semifinals. Her cumulative record is a sturdy 15-6 on these fast courts that play to her strengths.

When the tournament began, though, she was under no illusions that she might win the title.

“Zero thoughts about that, honestly,” Muchova said. “I didn’t know what to expect from myself. I didn’t play much this year, so I was just trying to be focused on the first match. That’s usually the trickiest one.

“Really, really grateful and happy that I made it now to the fourth round.”