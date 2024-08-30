NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff's title defense at the US Open ended on Saturday after a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 loss to Emma Navarro. It was the second consecutive Slam loss for Gauff at Navarro's hands, but the 2023 champion was able to maintain her perspective after the match.

"I guess for me, yeah, it's not the summer that I want," Gauff said. "I feel like there's, like, 70 other players in the draw that would love to have the summer that I had even though [my results dipped] during this time of the year.

"So many people want to be in the fourth round. So many people want to make the Olympics. So many people want to be flag bearer. It's perspective. Obviously, because I'm wanting to reach a different level it is disappointing, but I'm not going to beat myself up and be, like, this was so bad.

"Yeah, I expect better, but at the end of the day it happened, and I know I can turn it around."

Gauff came into the US Open having won three matches since Wimbledon. It had been a tough run of form for the World No.3, who made the Round of 16 at the Olympics, Round of 16 in Toronto, and bowed out in her opener in Cincinnati.

But after some much-needed time at home in Florida, Gauff arrived for her first Grand Slam title defense in good spirits. She shrugged off any notion that she was mentally exhausted from her Olympic debut or that she succumbed to the pressure.

"I mean, mentally I gave it and emotionally I gave it my all," Gauff said. "Of course, there were things execution-wise, where obviously I wish I could serve better. I think if I would have done that, it would have been a different story for me in the match.

"But Emma played really well. She did everything well I thought. She was really aggressive on my second serve, so putting more pressure on my serve and being solid from the baseline. I expected that going in.

"So emotionally I have no regrets, but obviously I wish I could execute things better."

Sometimes it's just about the tennis, and not even Gauff's tireless defense and gritty competitiveness could overcome 19 double faults and 29 forehand unforced errors. Gauff acknowledged there were mechanical errors that need sorting out -- "I go down on my left side a lot on my serve and it's something I'm aware of" -- but it's difficult to find the time to fix anything when you're a top player in an Olympic year.

Gauff is hoping a proper training block will get her back on track before the Asian swing.

"I hadn't had that since maybe before the clay season started," Gauff said. "I think we'll see how Asia goes. Obviously if I qualify [for WTA Finals], I'll play. I think for me in the long-term I definitely want to get a good training block, and I guess we'll see how many tournaments I play for the rest of the year."

Gauff did not rule out bringing in a biomechanical coach to help work out the serving issues. It was a decision that paid dividends for World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka when she was struggling as well.

"I definitely want to get other opinions," Gauff said. "I think it's sometimes more of an emotional, mental thing because if I go out on the practice court right now, I would make, like, 30 serves in a row. I've done it before. I think it's also just kind of a mental hurdle that I have to get over when it comes with that.

"But, yeah, I definitely want to look at other things because I don't want to lose matches like this anymore."