British qualifier Sonay Kartal completed a breakthrough week on the Hologic WTA Tour by winning her first WTA singles title at the Jasmin Open on Sunday.

Monastir: Scores | Order of Play | Draws

In a clash between first-time WTA singles finalists, Kartal defeated Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 7-5 to capture the WTA 250 title in Monastir, Tunisia. World No.151 Kartal needed just under two hours to prevail, holding off a late second-set charge by 136th-ranked Sramkova.

"It's unbelievable," Kartal said, after her victory. "I've had such a good week this week, played some of my best tennis this week, had some of my best wins. I feel like each match I've kind of grown and got better."

You always remember your first ✨🏆✨



Qualifier Sonay Kartal captures her maiden WTA Tour title in Monastir after defeating Sramkova 6-3, 7-5!#JasminOpenByLilas pic.twitter.com/YWdbxtKxq6 — wta (@WTA) September 15, 2024

Fast facts: The 22-year-old from Brighton becomes the first qualifier to win a WTA singles title this season (Olivia Gadecki could match that feat later on Sunday at the Guadalajara Open AKRON).

Kartal is also the second player from Great Britain to win a title in 2024. Her fellow Brit Katie Boulter took home the singles trophies at both San Diego and Nottingham this year.

From July: Get to know Sonay Kartal

Kartal had never made a tour-level quarterfinal before this week, but she methodically moved through the draw in Monastir. The qualifier lost her first set of the main draw to No.5 seed Jaqueline Cristian, but after that, she did not drop another set all week.

As recently as May, Kartal was ranked outside the Top 300 after health issues set her back. Bolstered by a third-round run at her home Grand Slam of Wimbledon, and now her first WTA title, a projected Top 100 debut appears imminent.

"I started the year with the goal of being Top 150, so now I think I've past that," Kartal said. "I think I'm just trying to end the year in the Top 100. ... It's to put myself in the best position for Australia at the start of the year."

More to come...