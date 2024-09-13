Magdalena Frech's career-best season hit new heights with triumph at the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open AKRON on Sunday.

Frech, the No.5 seed from Poland, grabbed the first Hologic WTA Tour singles title of her career with a 7-6(5), 6-4 win over Australian qualifier Olivia Gadecki in the championship match in Mexico.

On Sunday evening, World No.43 Frech needed just under two hours to seal victory over 152nd-ranked Gadecki, who had never made a WTA singles quarterfinal before this week, let alone a final.

Frech, though, had been steadily rising all summer. She made her first career WTA singles final on the clay courts of WTA 250 Prague in July, then made her first hard-court quarterfinal last month, also in Mexico, in Monterrey.

This week, Frech stormed into her first hard-court semifinal and final, and now she is a champion on tour for the first time. With the win, Frech is projected to make her Top 40 debut in the PIF WTA Singles Rankings on Monday.

