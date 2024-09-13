Experienced pair will be making their second appearance as a team

The duo have won three titles this season and both are former WTA Finals champions

Play begins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2 with tickets on sale now

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Monday the doubles team of Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens has qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh.



Mertens, from Belgium, and Hsieh, of Chinese Taipei, are the second pairing to secure their place at the prestigious season-ending event after Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok. They join PIF WTA World No.1 Iga Swiatek and US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka who have qualified in singles.



For Su-Wei and Mertens, this will be their second appearance at the WTA Finals as a team after finishing as the runners-up in 2021. Both players are former champions, with Mertens triumphing in 2022 and Hsieh Su-Wei lifting the title in 2013.



Hsieh Su-Wei and Mertens have amassed over 5,000 points on the PIF WTA Race to the Finals Leaderboard courtesy of three titles this season, winning the Australian Open, the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and the WTA 500 Rothesay Classic Birmingham. In addition, they also reached the semifinals at The Championships, Wimbledon and the WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open, with their results earning them each a return to the PIF WTA World No.1 ranking earlier this year.



For more information on how to buy tickets, click here.



The 2024 WTA Finals features the Top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.



Click here to see the latest PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard in doubles.