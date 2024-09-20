A clash of former Roland Garros semifinalists in the Thailand Open Hua Hin quarterfinals saw Tamara Zidansek save four match points en route to defeating Nadia Podoroska 4-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(3) in 3 hours and 41 minutes.

The marathon contest is the fourth longest of 2024 so far at WTA main-draw level. The second edition of Hua Hin this week alone has provided two of the top four: Laura Siegemund's 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(1) second-round win over No.5 seed Wang Xiyu was not only the longest match of the season at 4 hours and 9 minutes, but the fourth longest of the Open Era.

Zidansek trailed Podoroska by a set and 3-1, but rebounded with a series of spectacular winners over the next two sets -- including one to break for 4-2 in the decider after falling over mid-point. She was on the brink of defeat as Podoroska served at 5-4, 40-0 in the third set, but after saving all three match points, broke back after ending a lung-busting 18-shot rally with a clutch forehand winner. Podoroska served for the match again at 6-5, only for Zidansek to stave off a fourth match point with a return winner.

"If you asked me after a two-set loss, I would say [the physicality of the match] was a factor," said Zidansek afterwards. "But we ended up playing four hours! At the end of the match I was just trying to survive and give it my all -- so now after this I'll say no, it didn't play a factor.

"I finished late last night and came back first today, so I'm happy how it all turned out."

The result puts Zidansek, 26, into her first tour-level semifinal since Adelaide 2 in January 2022. The Slovenian made the last four of Roland Garros in 2021 and reached a career high of No.22 the following year, but her ranking has slipped to No.261 this week after struggles with injury and illness over the past two years.

Earlier this year, Zidansek revealed that she had endured shoulder problems and played through pain in the latter half of 2023, and she was diagnosed with bacterial pneumonia in April.

Next, Zidansek will face Monastir finalist Rebecca Sramkova, who defeated Jana Fett 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach her second consecutive tour-level semifinal. Zidansek will be bidding to reach her fourth tour-level final, and first since winning Lausanne 2021. Watch the full highlights of her win over Podoroska below.