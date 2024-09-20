Ongoing rain in Seoul has washed out the entirety of Friday's play at the Hana Bank Korea Open. All of the singles quarterfinals and both doubles semifinals have been postponed until Saturday, and are scheduled to be followed by the singles semifinals.

Both Centre Court and Grandstand will be used on Saturday. No.3 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, the 2017 runner-up, will kick off action on Centre Court as she takes on lucky loser Polina Kudermetova, who is aiming for her first WTA semifinal. Meanwhile, Kudermetova's older sister Veronika will open play on Grandstand against Viktoriya Tomova in her bid to reach her first semifinal since winning Tokyo 12 months ago.

Haddad Maia will be followed on Centre Court by No.1 seed Daria Kasatkina's marquee match-up with former US Open champion Emma Raducanu. Kasatkina has yet to lose a set to Raducanu in two previous meetings, including a 6-2, 6-2 win in the Eastbourne quarterfinals three months ago. Raducanu will be bidding to reach her first semifinal above WTA 250 level since winning the 2021 US Open.

Tomova and Veronika Kudermetova will be followed on Grandstand by a first-time encounter between No.4 seed Diana Shnaider and No.5 seed Marta Kostyuk. The doubles semifinals are scheduled to follow that, with Jiang Xinyu and Wu Fang-Hsien taking on Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Liudmila Samsonova first, followed by No.1 seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Chan Hao-Ching against No.3 seeds Miyu Kato and Zhang Shuai.

The singles semifinals will take place not before 4 p.m. on Centre Court, with the winner of Haddad Maia and Polina Kudermetova taking on the winner of Tomova and Veronika Kudermetova first.