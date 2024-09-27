BEIJING -- Zhang Shuai's remarkable run at the China Open continues. Entering the tournament at No.595 on the PIF WTA Rankings and riding a 24-match losing streak, Zhang won her third consecutive match on home soil on Sunday by defeating Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the Round of 16.

A wild card into the main draw, Zhang already made history by becoming the lowest-ranked player in Beijing history to contest the main draw. Now she becomes the third player ranked outside the Top 500 this season to make the fourth round at a WTA 1000, joining former World No.1s Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in Rome.

Zhang will face Poland's Magdalena Frech for a spot in her third China Open quarterfinal. Frech came from a set down to defeat No.12 seed Diana Shnaider 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 earlier in the day.

Here are just a few of the surprising numbers behind Zhang Shuai's historic week in Beijing:

At No.595, Zhang is the lowest-ranked player in China Open history to:

Play the main draw or win a match (d. McCartney Kessler, first round)

Defeat a Top 10 player (d. No.8 Emma Navarro, second round)

Make the Round of 16 (d. Greet Minnen, third round)

22: Zhang's career-high on the PIF WTA Rankings, achieved on January 16, 2023

603: Zhang's 24-match winless streak lasted 603 days before she ended it with a 7-6(5), 7-6(1) win over McCartney Kessler in the first round

617: Number of days since Zhang registered three consecutive wins, with the last instance coming at 2023 Australian Open.

0: Sets lost by Zhang through her three wins in Beijing

5: Players outside the Top 500 in the PIF WTA Rankings to defeat a Top 10 opponent at a WTA 1000 event. Zhang joins Naomi Osaka (2024 Rome), Angelique Kerber (2024 Rome), Sloane Stephens (2017 Toronto) and Kim Clijsters (2009 Toronto, Cincinnati)

4: Top 10 wins Zhang has registered at the China Open in her career, the most for any Chinese player.

6: Years since Zhang made the China Open Round of 16. She is a two-time quarterfinalist (2018, 2016)