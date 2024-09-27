World No.8 Emma Navarro and former No.1 Simona Halep have accepted wild cards into next week's Prudential Hong Kong Tennis 125, a WTA 125 event that begins on Monday, Sept. 30.

Earlier this month, Navarro, 23, made her first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open, where she lost to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka. Hong Kong will be her second tournament of the fall Asian swing. Seeded No.6 at the China Open last week, she lost in straight sets to Zhang Shuai in the second round.

Seeded No.1 in Hong Kong, Navarro will face Victorija Golubic in the first round.

Hong Kong will be the third WTA 125 event Navarro has played this season. During the clay season, she made the quarterfinals at the Catalonia Open WTA 125 in Lleida, Spain and the final at the Trophée Clarins in Paris, France.

Halep is set to play her first tournament at any level since the Trophée Clarins in May. The 33-year-old Romanian was cleared to return to tennis with immediate effect after her four-year ban for an anti-doping violation was reduced to nine months in March.

The two-time major champion returned in Miami, where she bowed out in the first round to Paula Badosa, losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. As she bids to win her first match since her return to competition, Halep will face Australia's Arina Rodionova in the first round.