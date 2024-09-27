Billie Jean King will soon add another historic first to her legendary resume: a Congressional Gold Medal.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation into law this week that would award King, 80, the highest civilian honor presented by the U.S. Congress, which honors distinguished Americans for their contributions to U.S. culture and society. King previously received the President Medal of Freedom, another top U.S. government honor bestowed by the President, in from President Barack Obama in 2009.

The legislation was initially introduced into the House of Representatives last March by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Democratic co-lead Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), “to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Billie Jean King, an American icon, in recognition of a remarkable life devoted to championing equal rights for all, in sports and in society."

King was largely recognized for her lifelong dedication to championing women’s rights, most notably her tireless advocacy for equal pay. In 1972, she was the catalyst for the US Open awarding equal prize money to women athletes the next year -- the first of the four Grand Slam events to do so.

Two-thirds of each of the total number of legislators in each of the two lawmaking bodies needed to vote in favor of the bill for it to pass. It received enough votes to pass in the Senate in May and the House of Representatives earlier this month.

An incredible honor for the remarkable Billie Jean King. ✨ pic.twitter.com/gCI3o43E7p — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 27, 2024

Fitzpatrick said in a statement that the Hologic WTA Tour co-founder has “broken barriers, led uncharted paths, and inspired countless people to stand proudly with courage and conviction in the fight for what is right," with Sherrill calling leading the effort to get the bill passed "an honor."

“Billie Jean King’s lifetime of advocacy and hard work changed the landscape for women and girls on the court, in the classroom, and the workplace," she said.

Prior to King, 11 male athletes (as well as the 1980 U.S. Olympic team) had received the Congressional Gold Medal including Jackie Robinson, who famously broke the color barrier as the first Black man to play in Major League Baseball, Roberto Clemente, Jesse Owens and Jack Nicklaus.