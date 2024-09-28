The draw is out for the Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open, the 10th and final WTA 1000 tournament of the Hologic WTA Tour season. US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and World No.3 Jessica Pegula are the top seeds, which includes seven of the WTA's Top 10.

Staged for the first time since 2019, the seventh edition of the tournament is set to feature 16 of the Top 20 players in the PIF WTA Singles Rankings. Main-draw play begins on Monday, Oct. 7 at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center.

Along with Sabalenka and Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Coco Gauff, Zheng Qinwen, Emma Navarro, Barbora Krejcikova and Daria Kasatkina round out the Top 8 seeds and will receive a bye into the second round.

Main draw at Wuhan (WTA 1000), where Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff are the top seeds.

Top Half

All eyes are on top-seeded Sabalenka this week in Wuhan. She is the reigning two-time champion, winning back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019, flourishing on the historically quick hard courts. Despite her three-set loss to Karolina Muchova in the China Open quarterfinals last week, which ended her career-best 15-match win streak, Sabalenka returns to Wuhan full of confidence and form.

Welcome to Wuhan



DONGFENG VOYAH • WUHAN OPEN #wuhanopen #wta pic.twitter.com/15FMihszcE — DONGFENG VOYAH • WUHAN OPEN (@wuhanopentennis) October 5, 2024

Sabalenka anchors the top half of the draw along with No.4 seed Coco Gauff, No.6 seed Emma Navarro and No.8 seed Emma Navarro. After a first-round bye, Sabalenka will face either Katerina Siniakova or 19-year-old wild card Alexandra Eala.

Gauff, who advanced to her first China Open final on Saturday, will face either Ashlyn Krueger or Viktorija Tomova in the second round. Lurking dangerously in her section are Amanda Anisimova and 13th seed Marta Kostyuk.

Bottom Half

Pegula anchors a tough bottom half of the draw along with No.3 seed Jasmine Paolini, No.5 seed Zheng Qinwen and No.7 seed and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.

But the early spotlight will shine brightly on Olympic champion Zheng's tournament debut. Zheng grew up in the Hubei province and trained in Wuhan, especially coming off her inspired run to the final four in Beijing. The last time the tournament was staged in 2019, Zheng was a 693rd-ranked local wild card in qualifying. She lost in the first round of qualifying to Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Also drawn in this section: Karolina Muchova, Paula Badosa and Mirra Andreeva -- all of whom enjoyed a run to the Elite Eight or better in Beijing -- and Diana Shnaider, who will open against Leylah Fernandez. Muchova faces either Romania's Jaqueline Cristian or a qualifier in the first round. Andreeva, who is set to make her Top 20 debut on Monday, will take on Wang Xiyu.