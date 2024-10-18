The WTA announced Monday that Aryna Sabalenka has reclaimed the PIF WTA World No.1 Singles Ranking, overtaking Iga Swiatek in the top spot.

This will be Sabalenka’s second stint at the top ranking, adding to her eight-week total after she first captured the No.1 ranking in September 2023.

The 26-year-old Sabalenka has been on a remarkable run over the past two months on the Hologic WTA Tour, compiling a 20-1 record since mid-August. During this stretch, she won WTA 1000 titles at the Cincinnati Open and the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open, secured her third Grand Slam at the US Open and reached the semifinals at the WTA 1000 China Open in Beijing.



Click here to read more on Sabalenka’s return to the PIF WTA World No.1 Singles Ranking.