No.125 Suzan Lamens of The Netherlands captured her first career Hologic WTA Tour title on Sunday after defeating No.150 Kimberly Birrell 6-0, 6-4 in the final of the Kinoshita Group Japan Open.

Lamens, 25, is the second qualifier to win a tour-level title this season, following Great Britain's Sonay Kartal (Monastir) last month. She is the first qualifier to win Osaka since Zarina Diyas in 2017. Sunday's final was the fifth all-qualifier tour-level final since 1990 and first since Tatjana Maria defeated Laura Pigossi to win the 2022 Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia.

Lamens lost just one set across her seven matches in Osaka and will make her Top 100 debut on the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday. Entering the tournament, she registered just two Top 100 wins in her career at the tour-level, both coming on clay. In Osaka, she earned her first three Top 100 wins on a hard court, defeating Viktoriya Tomova, Lucia Bronzetti and Parry.

Both Lamens and Birrell had to pull double duty on Sunday after rain washed out both semifinals on Saturday. Lamens began the day with a 6-2, 6-4 win over No.7 seed Diane Parry. Birrell matched her with a straight-set win over Aoi Ito to also advance to her first WTA final.

Facing each other for the first time, Lamens raced through the first set in just 21 minutes. Birrell got on the board in the seventh game of the match and broke to lead 3-2 in the second set, but Lamens proved too steady from the baseline. Lamens broke at love to get back on serve and then broke Birrell for a sixth time in the match to seal the 73-minute victory.

In doubles, No.3 seeds Ena Shibahara and Laura Siegemund defeated No.4 seeds Cristina Bucsa and Monica Niculescu 3-6, 6-2 [10-2] to take the title.