  • Seven of the world’s top 10 women and six of the world’s top 12 men will star at the United Cup in 2025.
  • Official draw on Monday, Oct. 21.
  • Group stage tickets on sale from 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Tennis superstars Alex de Minaur, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jasmine Paolini and more will headline the third edition of the United Cup.

The exciting mixed team event will be staged in Perth and Sydney from Dec. 27 to Jan. 5, 2025.

Seven of the world’s top 10 women and six of the top 12 men have committed to the tournament after entries from the top 16 countries were revealed.

The tournament will also feature an exciting crop of next-generation tennis stars, including Jack Draper, Tomas Machac, Flavio Cobolli and rising star Olivia Gadecki, Australia’s new No. 1 woman.

Team USA, led by 2023 U.S. Open champion and World No. 3 Gauff and World No. 6 Fritz, who was a finalist at the U.S. Open, has been named as the top seed for the 2025 event.

Gauff, 20, who was the flag bearer for the United States at the Olympic Games in Paris, will make her United Cup debut.

Five-time Grand Slam champion and World No. 1 Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz will return for Team Poland as the No. 2 seeds.

Popular duo Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari, both former world No. 3s, will represent the third seeds, Greece.

Italy, the No. 4 seeds, will be guided by Paolini -- this year’s Roland Garros and Wimbledon finalist -- and Cobolli.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games singles gold medalist Zheng Qinwen and Zhang Zhizen will headline the Chinese team.

Great Britain, led by debutant Jack Draper and Katie Boulter, will complete the top six seeded countries.

Australia will be represented by De Minaur, Gadecki, Omar Jasika, Destanee Aiava, and doubles stars, Olympic doubles gold medalist and World No. 7 Matt Ebden and World No. 13 Ellen Perez.

“I’m very excited to play; it’s going to be a lot of fun. I had some good memories this year; that’s where I cracked the top 10 for the very first time. Any chance you get to represent Australia is always a lot of fun,” De Minaur said.

“It’s something quite unique [the United Cup]. You don’t do it too often; you have two singles and a mixed doubles. It’s something completely different for the fans -- a lot of fun to watch and to be a part of -- and I’m looking forward to competing.

“The Aussie team energy is always great. We support each other; we have each other’s backs. We are just there for each other. The bench is always quite loud and vocal, and I think it brings the best out of Aussie athletes, just being in a team environment.”

Other standout entries include defending champions Team Germany, represented by World No. 3 Zverev and Laura Siegemund, who led their country to victory in the decisive mixed doubles match in 2024.

Top 10 stars include Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, Norway’s Casper Ruud, Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez, and Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, who returns to professional tennis after celebrating the birth of her daughter.

“It is fantastic to see seven of the world’s top 10 women and six of the world’s top 12 men enter the United Cup in 2025, in what will be a thrilling start to the Australian summer of tennis in Perth and Sydney,” United Cup Tournament Director Stephen Farrow said.

“The United Cup holds a unique position in global tennis, with the world’s best men and women representing their country at the highest level.

“The top 16 teams include some of the sport’s global tennis stars, such as Swiatek, Gauff, Zverev, Fritz, Tsitsipas, Paolini, Australia’s very own Alex de Minaur, and many more who have all committed to play in this mixed team format to showcase the unique equality of tennis.

“We look forward to the official draw next Monday to determine where each country will play across Perth and Sydney.”

The official draw will be held on Monday, Oct. 21. Countries will be drawn into six groups of three countries.

Watch the draw live from 11:30 a.m. AEDT on the United Cup Facebook page.

The tournament schedule will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with tickets to the United Cup group stage on sale from 5 p.m. local time in each host city.

Adult prices start from $40, and from $20 for children aged 3-12. Family passes (two adults and two children) start from $100.

Format and Qualification

  • The third edition of the United Cup will be held from Friday, Dec. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
  • The group stage in Perth (RAC Arena) runs from Friday, Dec. 27, to Tuesday, Dec. 31. The quarterfinals in Perth will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day).
  • The group stage in Sydney (Ken Rosewall Arena) runs from Saturday, Dec. 28, to Wednesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day). The quarterfinals in Sydney will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, and Friday, Jan. 3.
  • Sydney will host two semifinals on Saturday, Jan. 4, followed by the United Cup final at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.
  • Teams traveling from Perth to Sydney will have a travel day and rest day before their semifinal matches.
  • At the entry deadline on Oct. 16, ten countries qualified for the United Cup via the five highest-ranked men and five highest-ranked women entered, based on their ATP and WTA rankings.
  • Eight teams qualify according to the best combined ranking of the highest-ranked men’s and women’s players from the same country.
  • New for 2025: at the second qualification date, if there is a player in the Top 10 (maximum 1 ATP and 1 WTA player) of the latest ATP or WTA rankings who has entered and has an eligible team but has not been accepted based on their individual ranking, they will be accepted, and their team will replace the lowest-ranked team based on combined ranking.
  • Australia is guaranteed entry, either directly via ranking or as a wild card.
  • Seedings are based on the combined ranking of the No. 1 ATP and No. 1 WTA players.
  • Each city will host nine teams -- three groups of three countries, competing in a round-robin format.
  • Each tie will comprise one men’s singles and one women’s singles match featuring the No. 1 ranked singles players, and one mixed doubles match.
  • Singles matches are best of three tie-break sets. Mixed doubles matches are two tiebreak sets with a deciding match tie-break (10-point) at one set all.
  • Group winners in each city advance to the quarterfinals, with one quarterfinal spot in each city awarded to the best runner-up in that city.
  • Winners will progress to the semifinals and final to be played in Sydney.
  • The United Cup official draw determines where the top 16 countries will play. The second qualification date of Nov. 19 will determine the final two teams.

Schedule and Tickets

  • The tournament schedule will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
  • Tickets for the United Cup quarterfinals in Perth are on sale via Ticketek.
  • Tickets for the United Cup quarterfinals, semifinals, and final in Sydney are on sale via Ticketmaster.
  • Tickets for the United Cup group stage go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m. local time in each host city.

Follow @UnitedCupTennis on social media for the latest tournament news.

Country-by-country breakdown 

           

ATP

           

6

           

225

           

38*

           		            

USA

           

Taylor Fritz

           

Denis Kudla

           

Robert Galloway

           

 

           		            

WTA

           

3

           

9

           

10*

           		            

 

           

Coco Gauff

           

Danielle Collins

           

Desirae Krawczyk

           
           

 

           

12

           

117

           

27*

           		            

POLAND

           

Hubert Hurkacz

           

Kamil Majchrzak

           

Jan Zielinski

           

 

           		            

 

           

1

           

175

           

P65*

           		            

 

           

Iga Swiatek

           

Maja Chwalinska

           

Alicja Rosolska

           

 

           
           

 

           

11

           

504

           

76*

           		            

GREECE

           

Stefanos Tsitsipas

           

Stefanos Sakellaridis

           

Petros Tsitsipas

           		            

 

           

22

           

288

           

136*

           		            

 

           

Maria Sakkari

           

Despina Papamichail

           

Valentini Grammatikopoulou

           

 

           
           

 

           

30

           

150

           

6*

           		            

ITALY

           

Flavio Cobolli

           

Matteo Gigante

           

Andrea Vavassori

           

 

           		            

 

           

6

           

90

           

72*

           

 

           		            

 

           

Jasmine Paolini

           

Sara Errani

           

Angelica Moratelli

           

 

           
           

 

           

46

           

280

           

199*

           

 

           		            

CHINA

           

Zhang Zhizhen

           

Bai Yan

           

Sun Fajing

           		            

 

           

7

           

168

           

30*

           

 

           		            

 

           

Zheng Qinwen

           

Gao Xinyu

           

Zhang Shuai

           

 

           
           

 

           

19

           

110

           

12*

           

 

           		            

GREAT BRITAIN

           

Jack Draper

           

Billy Harris

           

Joe Salisbury

           		            

 

           

35

           

160

           

40*

           		            

 

           

Katie Boulter

           

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki

           

Olivia Nicholls

           
           

 

           

21

           

272

           

230*

           		            

CANADA

           

Felix Auger-Aliassime

           

Liam Draxl

           

Benjamin Sogouin

           

 

           		            

 

           

34

           

277

           

183*

           		            

 

           

Leylah Fernandez

           

Stacey Fung

           

Ariana Arseneault

           
           

 

           

25

           

369

           

78*

           		            

CZECHIA

           

Tomas Machac

           

Marek Gengel

           

Patrik Rikl

           

 

           		            

 

           

P9

           

218

           

J19

           		            

 

           

Karolina Muchova

           

Gabriela Knutson

           

Vendula Valdmannova

           
           

 

           

61

           

173

           

57*

           

 

           		            

KAZAKHSTAN

           

Alexander Shevchenko

           

Dmitry Popko

           

Aleksandr Nedovyesov

           

 

           		            

 

           

5

           

314

           		            

 

           

Elena Rybakina

           

Zhibek Kulambayeva

           

 

           
           

 

           

16

           

71

           

19*

           		            

FRANCE

           

Ugo Humbert

           

Corentin Moutet

           

Edouard Roger-Vasselin

           

 

           		            

 

           

52

           

105

           

96*

           

 

           		            

 

           

Diane Parry

           

Chloe Paquet

           

Elixane Lechemia

           

 

           
           

 

           

3

           

269

           

15*

           

 

           		            

GERMANY

           

Alexander Zverev

           

Daniel Masur

           

Tim Puetz

           

 

           		            

 

           

89

           

545

           

P179*

           

 

           		            

 

           

Laura Siegemund

           

Lena Papadakis

           

Vivian Heisen

           

 

           
           

 

           

9

           

191

           

7*

           

 

           		            

AUSTRALIA

           

Alex de Minaur

           

Omar Jasika

           

Matthew Ebden

           

 

           		            

 

           

84

           

196

           

13*

           		            

 

           

Olivia Gadecki

           

Destanee Aiava

           

Ellen Perez

           
           

 

           

88

           

175

           

36*

           

 

           		            

BRAZIL

           

Thiago Monteiro

           

Gustavo Heide

           

Rafael Matos

           

 

           		            

 

           

10

           

305

           

29*

           

 

           		            

 

           

Beatriz Haddad Maia

           

Carolina Alves

           

Luisa Stefani

           
           

 

           

P18

           

190

           

119*

           		            

SPAIN

           

Pablo Carreno Busta

           

Carlos Taberner

           

Sergio Martos Gornes

           

 

           		            

 

           

62

           

153

           

86*

           		            

 

           

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

           

Marina Bassols Ribera

           

Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers

           
           

 

           

8

           

444

           

J1

           

 

           		            

NORWAY

           

Casper Ruud

           

Viktor Durasovic

           

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer

           

 

           		            

 

           

465

           

P486

           

44*

           		            

 

           

Malene Helgo

           

Emilie Lindh Gallagher

           

Ulrikke Elkeri

           
           

 

           

P94

           

290

           

159*

           

 

           		            

SWITZERLAND

           

Dominic Stricker

           

Remy Bertola

           

Jakub Paul

           

 

           		            

 

           

P15

           

234

           

101*

           

 

           		            

 

           

Belinda Bencic

           

Celine Naef

           

Conny Perrin

           

 

           

P= Protected ranking, J= Junior ranking, *= Doubles ranking